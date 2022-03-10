Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.94 ($46.67).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock traded up €1.77 ($1.92) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €20.68 ($22.48). The stock had a trading volume of 4,693,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.85. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.62).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.