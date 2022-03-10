731 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

