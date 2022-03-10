Carlson Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

