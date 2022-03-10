Norway Savings Bank Sells 250 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

