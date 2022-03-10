H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading 11.8% Higher

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $42.92. 3,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $14,125,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

