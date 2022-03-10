Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,069. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

