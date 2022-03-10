Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

ANIK opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.62 million, a PE ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

