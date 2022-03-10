Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

