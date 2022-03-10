Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.
ASRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
