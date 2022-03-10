Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

TNC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.12. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tennant by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

