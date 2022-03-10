Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $76.49.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
