Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

