NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,923 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $96,924.50.

NVCR opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $65,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

