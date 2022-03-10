Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.17 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

