Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

