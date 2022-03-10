Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $412.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.