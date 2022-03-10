YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

