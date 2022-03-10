YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

