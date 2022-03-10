Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a market cap of $659.03 million, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

