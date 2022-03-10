Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Declares Dividend of $3.28

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 3.2842 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSMMY. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,343.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

