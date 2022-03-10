Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

HES opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,633 shares of company stock worth $81,007,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

