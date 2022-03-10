DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DV stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.83.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

