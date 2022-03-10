Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 in the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

