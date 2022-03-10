iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

