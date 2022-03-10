Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.