Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 419,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 927,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

