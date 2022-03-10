Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.31

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

