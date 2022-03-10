Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,908 shares of company stock worth $5,098,504.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,779,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,935,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

