ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €39.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($42.63).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($35.87) in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

