Wownero Reaches Market Cap of $5.85 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $5.85 million and $23,291.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

