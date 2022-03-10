Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.59 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,032.92 or 0.99823141 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.59 billion and approximately $213.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00267054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,275 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

