Carlson Capital Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

