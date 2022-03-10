Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 16th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

