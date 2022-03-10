Daniel Perschke Sells 3,058 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SSP opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $11,230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400,499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

