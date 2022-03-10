General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $168.61 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

