Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,523 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

