IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

