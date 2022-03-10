Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 12,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 702,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.40.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
