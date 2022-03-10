Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 12,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 702,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

