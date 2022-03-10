SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 6%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 14,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

