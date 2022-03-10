SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 14,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

