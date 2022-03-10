Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.75

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 5880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

