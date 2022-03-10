OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OptiNose stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About OptiNose (Get Rating)
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptiNose (OPTN)
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.