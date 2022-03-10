OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

