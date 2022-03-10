Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

FOXF opened at $101.75 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.