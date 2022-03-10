Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.82 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.21 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

