IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 66 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,244 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,812. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $623.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.60 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

