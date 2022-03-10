IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.86 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $955.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 582.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,086.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.