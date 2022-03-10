Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $5.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $16.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $14.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $189.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $194.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

