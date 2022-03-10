Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Price Target at C$11.67

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.
In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.
About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
