The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $277.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.23 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

