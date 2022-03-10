IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 609 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $230.09 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

