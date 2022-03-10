Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.