FourThought Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $456.74 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

