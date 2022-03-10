SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sean C. Woolverton Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SBOW stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

